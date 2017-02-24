Richard Tavenner, 83, of Fort Jennings, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born January 11, 1934, the son of William and Blanche (Stewart) Tavenner, who both preceded him in death. On August 11, 1955, he married the former Jean Schultz, who died March 28, 2016.

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Tavenner of Columbus, Susan (Joe) Peschel of Toledo, and Barbara (Jon) Warren of Colona, Illinois; a son, Dan (Christine) Tavenner of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren; and one sister, June Miller of Lima.

A brother, Bill (Mary Lou) Tavenner; one sister, LaDonna (Arthur) Metz; a grandson, Christopher Warren; and one brother-in-law, Carl Miller, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 27, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 Sunday, February 26, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos’ “Sew Helpful” program.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.