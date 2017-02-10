Richard D. Adams Jr.

Richard D. “Ricky” Adams, 34, of Celina, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born June 5, 1982, in Van Wert, the son of Scheryl L. (Foster) Adams, who survives in Redding, California, and Richard D. Adams Sr., who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his stepmother, Denise L. “Mama Niece” Newman of Van Wert; his fiancée, Christina M. Wilkins of Celina; two children, Paris Lanae Adams and Korbin Richard Adams, both of Celina, and a third child, RaeLyn Lee Adams, due in May; two stepsons, Chase Foust of Celina and Gavin Moran of Florida; two sisters, Lynsay L. (Dusty) Kroft and Randie M. (Joe P. Thompson) Springer, both fo Celina; a stepsister, Carolyn (Hunter) Watson of Georgia; his paternal grandparents, James and Phyllis Adams of Van Wert; maternal grandparents, Larry and Betty Foster of Van Wert; his great-grandmother, Maxine Shell of Van Wert; an aunt, Sheila Foster of Van Wert; and seven nieces and nephews, Hunter, Landon, and Tanner Kroft, and Zayne Springer, Devon “Uncle Devon”, Sophia “Sissybell” Archey, and Paislie Thompson, all of Celina.

An uncle, Mark Adams, and his great-grandparents also preceded him in death.

Ricky was a construction worker, a truck driver, and a freight broker, at which he excelled.

Family was Ricky’s life and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His passions included fishing, cooking, and all types of boating. He had a heart of gold and always made people laugh. Ricky made the decision to give the “Gift of Life and Healing” through organ and tissue donation, allowing others to continue to live through him. His golden heart still beats strong.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Steven Adams, Pastor Stuart Wyatt, and Pastor Harry Tolhurst officiating. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 12, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To a trust fund being set up for his children, c/o Richard Adams Sr.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.