Richard C. Kreischer

Richard C. “Dick” Kreischer Sr., 93, of rural Van Wert County, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born June 17, 1923, in Wren, the son of Arthur and Leila (Balyeat) Kreischer, who both preceded him in death. On May 7, 1947, he married the former Etta May Reed, who died January 31, 2012.

Survivors include three children, Yevonne (Jim) Chiapetta of Perrysburg, Vicki (Stan) Laux of Celina, and Richard C. “Rick” (Suzanne) Kreischer Jr. of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Lisa (Ross) Bowe of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Jon (Heather) Chiapetta of Sylvania, Stephen “Kit” (Ashley) Laux of Celina, Christopher “Corky” (Tiffany) Laux of Omaha, Nebraska, Zachary (Erika) Kreischer of Van Wert, and Michelle (CJ) Kreischer Spencer of Fishers, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren, Desmond and Morrison Chiapetta, Cadence, Carrington, and Nina Laux, Sebastian, Brody, and Richard Kreischer; and a sister, Janet Macleod of Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Two brothers, Robert and Bill Kreischer, and two sisters, Mildred Kreischer and Helen Williams, also preceded him in death.

Dick was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America. He was a 1941 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of the Van Wert Law Enforcement Association and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Auxiliary.

He was a former employee of the Lima Tank Depot, Arthur Brooks nursery/chive farm, a dispatcher for the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and then a weight master and snowplow driver for the Ohio Department of Transportation. As an ODOT employee, he was stranded on U.S. 224-East while snowplowing during the Blizzard of 1978. He later was employed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a load limit inspector, from which he retired.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, with the Rev. Chad Strabbing officiating.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.