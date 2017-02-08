Print for later

Chester D. Hamrick by sheriff to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 1529, Van Wert.

Chester D. Hamrick by sheriff to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 1538, Van Wert.

Estate of Brian J. Grothouse to John Grothouse and Diane Grothouse, inlot 818, Delphos.

Dorothy L. Grone to Popcorn & Pop LLC, portion of section 26, Pleasant Township, portion of sections 2, 3, Ridge Township.

Zachary D. Burch and Crystal L. Burch to Sarah K. Moser, portion of section 31, Union Township.

Briana C. Small and Brian Small to Bradley Jay Small, portion of inlots 123, 124, Convoy.

Estate of John L. Marshall to Therese M.C. Marshall, portion of inlots 318, 319, 320, Van Wert.

Estate of Daniel S. Roop to Daniel M. Roop, Christopher S. Roop, Anthony E. Roop, David Glen Roop, Douglas A. Roop, Amy E. Roop, Sarah M. Roop, and James R. Roop, portion of section 18, Willshire Township.

Lois A. Schooner and Lois A. Jones to Lois A. Jones Living Trust, portion of section 18, Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Mary O. Purdy to Benjamin M. Suever, inlot 417, Delphos.

Nicholas E. Marquardt, Siobhan Marquardt and Siobhan K. Marquardt to Stoney L. Dickens and Samantha Dickens, portion of section 3, Harrison Township.

Donald P. Malone and Amber L. Malone to Eric D. Krahn and Laura R. Krahn, portion of lots 96, 98, Delphos subdivision.

Estate of Rex L. Hurless to Wanda I. Hurless, estate of Wanda I. Hurless, inlot 592, Ohio City.

Leo Investments LLC to Roofing Innovations LLC, lot 32-8, portion of lot 32-7, Van Wert subdivision.

Phil Fleming and Kathleen A. Fleming to Donald E. Bragg Jr., Elaine M. Bragg, and Pauline Price, inlot 3372, Van Wert.

Estate of Jane A. Lehmkuhle to Jennifer A. Sowards, inlots 505, 506, Delphos.

Bethany A. Ricker, Bethanie A. Evans, Jeffrey Ricker, Jeffrey N. Ricker to Jason A. Buehrer and Jessica M. Buehrer, portion of section 28, Ridge Township.

Shawn M. Gorman and Michelle L. Gorman to Shawn M. Gorman and Michelle L. Gorman, portion of sections 2, 10, Ridge Township, portion of section 35, Hoaglin Township.

Tania Barnhart, Rondel Barnhart, Beverly Bellinger, clyde W. Bellinger, Alice L. Barnhart, Alice Johns, and Alice L. Johns to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC, inlot 592, Van Wert.

Estate of Ned D. Scheidt to Marilyn A. Scheidt, portion of section 1, Liberty Township.

Marilyn a. Scheidt to Karen S. Schmid and Kelly A. Cooper, portion of section 1, Liberty Township.

Robert Edmund Stodgily, Vaughnette Faye Stodgily, Vaughnette F. Stodgily to Robert Edmund Stodgily Revocable Trust, portion of section 3, Union Township.

Harold W. Gilbert and Sally Jo Gilbert to James E. Green and Brenda S. Taylor, portion of section 8, Pleasant Township.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, portion of section 11, Pleasant Township.

Estate of Gene A. Wisner and estate of Gene A. Wisener to Joshua Michael Wisener, inlot 19, portion of inlot 20, McKee.

Jerry Lee Day, Bridget Shana Macintosh, Bridget S. Macintosh-Day, Jeremy Day, and Bridget Day to REI Holdings MD LLC, inlot 4200, Van Wert.

Castle 2006 LLC to FFF Properties LLC, inlot 321, Van Wert.

John Doe and Janice L. Emans by sheriff to Dale Butler and Julie Gamble, inlot 3677, Van Wert.

Estate of Leigh E. Eisenhauer Jr. to Timothy L. Purmort and Lynda W. Purmort, inlot 3267, Van Wert.