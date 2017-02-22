Print for later

Estate of Richard A. Gerdeman to Mary L. Gerdeman, portion of section 26, Washington Township (Mox addition lot 18.)

Donald L. Ross and Donald Lee Ross to Ross-Tope LLC, portion of section 5, Willshire Township.

Estate of Teri A. Sowers to Michael R. Sowers, portion of inlot 217, Convoy.

Lynn J. Baer, Lynn Jay Baer, Sharon L. Baer, and Sharon Lynne Baer to Lynn J. Baer Living Trust and Sharon L. Baer Living Trust, portion of section 2, Ridge Township, portion of sections 17, 4, Washington Township, portion of section 25, Hoaglin Township, portion of section 5, Washington Township.

Joy A. Cox to Jerald W. Cox and Martha A. Cox, portion of section 9, Harrison Township.

Joshua C. Ricker, Micheline A. Ricker, and M. Ricker to Jerry N. Hartman and Judith A. Haratman, inlot 310, Delphos.

Robert A. Mesteller and Diane L. Meseller to Robert & Diane Mesteller Farm LLC, portion of section 16, Hoaglin Township.

Estate of James S. Bourelle to Janice E. Bourelle, inlot 2854, Van Wert.

Kathryn J. Staley and Craig A. Staley to Kathryn J. Staley Living Trust, portion of sections 8, 31, 25, Hoaglin Township.

Shyanne N. Krush, Shyanne N. Agler, and Shyanne Krush to Curtis D. Krush, inlot 4002, Van Wert.

Estate of Kevin D. Sorgen to Mary L. Sorgen, portion of section 7, Tully Township.

Gina M. Csukker to Gina M. Csukker Revocable Living trust, inlot 1186, Delphos.

Bockey Farms Group LLC to A2K Bockey Rentals LLC, portion of section 15, Washington Township.

Alex K. Feasby, Jessica E. Feasby, and Jessica Erin Chilcote to Feasby Rentals LLC, lot 81-3, portion of lot 81-4, portion of lot 223-4, Van Wert subdivision, inlot 118, Van Wert.

Estate of Hubert Keuneke, estate of Hubert O. Keuneke, estate of Hubert O. M. Keuneke to Iona L. Keuneke, portion of section 1, Willshire Township, portion of section 36, Harrison Township.

