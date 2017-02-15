Print for later

Estate of William L. Bates to Rhonda K. Bates, portion of inlot 51, Willshire.

Estate of Norman Williamson to Donna J. Williamson, portion of inlot 51, Willshire.

Gregory A. Boley and Arleen Boley to Nicholas E Marquardt and Siobhan Marquardt, inlot 82, Convoy.

Lisa M. Hatcher, Lisa M. Yearling, and Jack Yearling to Adam E. Leatherman, portion of section 22, Hoaglin Township.

Allyssa Hill and Allyssa Ray to Cameron A. Ray, inlot 30, Venedocia.

Catahoula Farms LLC and Chalahoua Farms LLC to Robert W. Fleming and Paula J. Fleming, portion of sections 8, 17, Willshire Township.

Robert W. Fleming, Paula J. Fleming, and Paula Fleming to FFF Properties LLC, portion of sections 8, 17, Willshire Township.

Brenda D. Wurst and Brenda D. Eversole to Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc., inlot 3780, Van Wert.

Mike W. Yoh to Chet Starlet, portion of inlots 1078, 1079, Van Wert.

MJW Farms LLC to Dustin R. Schaadt and Jamie L. Schaadt, portion of sections 23, 36, York Township.

Estate of Betty J. Morehead and estate of Betty Jean Morehead to William J. Morehead, inlots 2567, 2568, Van Wert.

Amy J. Brotherwood and Amy J. Bennett to Christopher S. Brewington, inlot 2519, Van Wert.

Adrian Allenbaugh Jr., Lorin Adrian Allenbaugh Jr., Mona Ruthina Allenbaugh, Lorin Adrian Allenbaugh II, Mona Allenbaugh, and Mona R. Allenbaugh to L. Adrian Allenbaugh Jr. and Mona Allenbaugh, portion of section 26, Harrison Township, portion of inlot 805, Van Wert.

Estate of Richard A. Gerdeman to Mary L. Gerdeman, portion of section 26, Washington Township (lot 18, Mox Addition).

Mary L. Gerdeman to Gerdeman Irrevocable Heritage Trust, portion of section 26, Washington Township (Lot 18, Mox addition).

Roy E. Raudabaugh and Nancy L. Raudabaugh to Ronze L. Gengo and Rebecca Gengo, inlot 1875, Van Wert.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Kay A. Lamb, inlot 1859, Van Wert.

Jerald E. Agler and Robin Agler to Christopher H. Reichert Sr. and Barbara J. Reichert, inlot 1640, Van Wert, portion of lot 273, Van Wert subdivision.

Thomas Dailey Trust, Thomas Dailey Revocable LivingTrust, Betty L. Dailey Trust, and Betty L. Dailey Revocable Living Trust to Keith Kirkendall, portion of inlot 2314, Van Wert.

Shawn Michael Gorman, Michelle L. Gorman, and Shawn M. Gorman to Shawn M. Gorman and Michelle L. Gorman, portion of section 2, Ridge Township.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Fast4 Properties LLC, inlot 3076, Van Wert.

Karen D. Cecil to Darren E. Joy, portion of section 26, Washington Township.

Emmett G. Leeth and Rebecca E. Leeth to Emmett G. Leeth and Rebecca E. Leeth, portion of inlot 303, inlot 304, Middle Point.

Joseph B. Lumpkins to Terry D. Teman and Terry D. Lumpkins, inlot 412, Delphos.