Robin Kill, Daniel M. Kill, Charles D. Bowen , Barbara J. Bowen, and Joanne L. Bowen to Sandra L. Cooper, portion of inlot 953, Van Wert.

Raymond G. Eggman to J & S Warnecke Rentals LLC, inlot 744, Delphos.

Estate of Linda Carter to Don Carter and Don T. Carter, portion of section 30, Ridge Township.

Michael Dean Hipsley, Michael D. Hipsley, and Margaret L. Hipsley to Michael Dean Hipsley and Margaret L. Hipsley, inlots 401, 759, Van Wert.

Gordon L. Kittle and Sonja K. Kittle to Aaron S. Kittle and Jeffrey A. Kittle, inlot 2837, portion of inlot 2838, Van Wert.

Estate of E. Marcile Hoghe to Caroline Ann Sheets, Timothy L. Hoghe, and Brad L. Hoghe, portion of inlot 3726, Van Wert.

Christina M. Balliet to Gerald C. Balliet Jr., inlots 178, 179, Convoy.

Kenneth R. Dasher to Thomas B. Alexander Family Living Trust and Sylvia A. Alexander Family Living Trust, portion of section 10, Pleasant Township.

Kimberly A. Sturgeon, Kimberly A. Thompson and Douglas D. Thompson to Anna R. Boroff and Calvin L. Placke, inlot 1642, Van Wert.

Gregory A. Roberts and Johnna Dianne Roberts to Robert Samuel Haynes III, inlot 566, Van Wert.

Ruth E. Griller to Gregory A. Roberts and Johnna D. Roberts, portion of inlots 2821, 2822, Van Wert.

Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2 to Brook Oak 4 Series LLC, portion of inlot 192, inlot 193, Ohio City.

Bolder Investments LLC to Zachary C.L. Kreischer, portion of inlot 1079, Van Wert.

Jordan Tyler Miller and Jenny Miller to Roy Perry Sr., inlot 2643, Van Wert.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Kris T. Markley, inlot 1230, Van Wert.

Estate of Anna B. Carr to Billy D. Carr, inlot 97, Ohio City.

Lee Roy Sidle to Tammy M. Sidle, inlots 484, 483, Van Wert.

Karen M. Payne, Karen M. Adkins and Michael O-E Payne to Karen M.Payne and Michael O-E Payne, inlot 1614, portion of inlot 1613, Van Wert.