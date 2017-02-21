Submitted information

The Read & Review Book Club of First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, will meet at noon Thursday, March 2, in the Fellowship Hall.

The book The Long Walk by Slavomir Rawicz will be moderated by Dianna Early. Participants are welcome to bring a sack lunch, while desserts will be provided.

A $2.50 donation will be accepted, and this will go to mission projects. All are welcome to attend.