Four fire departments and the American Red Cross Van Wert Disaster Team responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire in Paulding County. A propane tank explosion caused major damage to the home, and forced two adults and three children to flee the residence. Scott, Paulding, Grover Hill, and Payne fire departments were on the scene for hours dealing with the aftermath of the explosion, while the Red Cross assisted the family, none of whom suffered serious injury, although some family pets died in the explosion and resulting fire. (Red Cross photo)