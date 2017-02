First United Methodist Church Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be hosting an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Stop by to meet teachers, tour the classrooms, and register for the 2017-2018 school year. Those who can’t be at the open house can call Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, to schedule a private tour or register online at www.fumpreschool.com. (photo submitted)