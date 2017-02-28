Post contest winners
The Van Wert Knights of Columbus recently announced the winners of its “Keeping Christ in Christmas” poster contest. Winners include Katie Gross, first place, and Annabelle Horstman, second place, 5-7-year-olds; Harper Reindel, first place, and Madelyn Berryman, second place, 8-10-year-olds; Tyler Spray, first place, and Haley Owsley, second place, 11-14-year-olds. First place winners received $25 and second place winners received $10. Presenting checks on behalf of the Knights of Columbus was Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur. (Knights of Columbus photo)