The Van Wert Knights of Columbus recently announced the winners of its “Keeping Christ in Christmas” poster contest. Winners include Katie Gross, first place, and Annabelle Horstman, second place, 5-7-year-olds; Harper Reindel, first place, and Madelyn Berryman, second place, 8-10-year-olds; Tyler Spray, first place, and Haley Owsley, second place, 11-14-year-olds. First place winners received $25 and second place winners received $10. Presenting checks on behalf of the Knights of Columbus was Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur. (Knights of Columbus photo)