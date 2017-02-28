Submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Pageant Committee would like to announce that tickets for this year’s pageant will go on sale Thursday, March 2.

Tickets will be sold at Touches of Time Antique Mall located at 120 S. Washington St., which is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Ticket price is $10.

The pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Marsh Foundation Auditorium. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.