Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Peony Festival Committee will hold its annual Quarter Auction at the Middle Point Community Building, 303 W. Sycamore St. in Middle Point, on Tuesday, February 21.

Doors will open at 5:30 for food (by donation), fellowship, selection of paddles and viewing of donated merchandise, tickets and gift certificates. Donations ranging from Cincinnati Reds tickets to many items from local businesses have been received.

The event will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and paddles are $3 each or two for $5. Some of the 2017 Queen Jubilee candidates will help with the event.

All proceeds from this event will be used by the Peony Festival Committee to help keep the festival a free, family event.