Payne Ball Assoc. sets registration dates
PAYNE — The Payne Ball Association will be hosting its 2017 registration over the last week of February.
Signups will be held on the following dates at the Payne Elementary Cafeteria:
- Monday, February 20, from 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 25, from 8-11 a.m.
- Sunday, February 26, from 5-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brent McGarvey at 419.796.8523 or Matt Noggle at 419.771.0441.
