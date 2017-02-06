Submitted information

PAYNE — The Payne Ball Association will be hosting its 2017 registration over the last week of February.

Signups will be held on the following dates at the Payne Elementary Cafeteria:

Monday, February 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, from 8-11 a.m.

Sunday, February 26, from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, contact Brent McGarvey at 419.796.8523 or Matt Noggle at 419.771.0441.