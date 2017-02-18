Submitted information

DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers located and seized a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-skip traffic crash in the village of Edgerton.

Troopers identified and questioned a driver for potential involvement with the incident. Charges are pending until the investigation is completed and presented to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol thanked the public in their assistance in this investigation, and also thanked the agencies at the scene of the crash: Edgerton Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Edgerton Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Defiance Post responded at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday to reports of a person struck on U.S. 6, near County Road 4-50 in Williams County. When troopers arrived on scene they discovered the bicyclist, Keith R. Brown, 57, of Bryan, was deceased.

The preliminary evaluation of evidence from the scene indicated Brown was struck by an unknown motor vehicle that fled the scene. It was also determined that damage could be contained to the front right of the suspected vehicle, to include the headlight assembly.