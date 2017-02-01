Students at LifeLinks Community School rounded out School Choice Week with participation in The Passion Project. The science project, led by LifeLinks’ science teacher Karlin Dunlap, challenges students to learn about things that matter to them personally. Inspiration for the project comes from Google. At Google, employees are allowed 20 percent of their time to work on solutions to problems they care about. Every Friday at Google is a day for employees to work on changing their community. Dunlap’s classes took the idea and made it into a project for students to try to solve problems they care about. Students completed projects on a wide range of topics, including heroin abuse, animal abuse, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and pollution. Top winners from each class, shown in the front row, received an iTunes gift card. (LifeLinks photo)