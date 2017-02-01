By Hope Wallace

We’re excited about our next exhibit, which features work by members of the Ohio Watercolor Society. If you enjoy beautiful paintings and/or watercolor, this is the show for you! It spotlights some of the most colorful and accomplished watercolor artists in Ohio and surrounding states, and features approximately 40 lush, professional paintings. We feel very privileged to bring this prestigious exhibit to Van Wert! Many of these works are for sale, so here’s another chance to add a fine art piece to your home or give one as a gift. There will be a free, public opening reception on February 11 from 1–5 p.m. It will include free refreshments, a cash bar and live music by Jimmy Solo of Edgerton.

On Friday the Wassenberg Art Center will be the last stop in the Annual Chocolate Walk hosted by Main Street Van Wert. We will be pairing wines with gourmet chocolate! You’ll probably be hungry after all that walking, and the art center will offer the opportunity to purchase items so you can refuel.

There will be live entertainment in the form of vocals and acoustic guitar by Van Wert’s Aubrey Gebert.

The Paws & Palettes fundraiser is scheduled for February 4 at 6 p.m. It will benefit both pets and art – such a deal! If you haven’t signed up, we urge you to do so soon; the registrations are filling quickly. The proceeds benefit the Van Wert County Humane Society and the Wassenberg Art Center. You’ll have the opportunity to paint a glowing winter scene to hang on your wall. The cost is $35, which covers materials and the participant’s first glass of wine or beer. Additional glasses will be available at regular WAC prices. Artwork created by dedicated VWCHS volunteers will also be available for purchase. You may sign up online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org/announcements/paws-and-palette-2017 or call 419.238.6837.

Our next big event is “Punk! Valentines” scheduled for February 18, 8p.m–midnight. “Punk! Valentines” will feature the punk/glam rock band, Vanity Crash of Cleveland. Their entertainment will include a bit of unique fun –“Bowieoke” (karaoke with some Bowie-esque thrown in) — along with a talented VJ to host videos on a large screen focusing on the Glam/Punk era. Ticket prices are $35 Individual; WAC member price, $40 Individual; regular price, $50 Couple; WAC member price, $55 Couple; regular price. Ticket price includes food and entries for door prizes. We encourage you to research the glam, punk-rock era and dress accordingly. Tickets on sale now, get yours soon!

Art Classes:

Watercolor techniques is an ongoing Tuesday morning class from 10 a.m. to noon. You can join anytime; the fee is $35 per month (art center members) or $40 per month (non-members). Instructor: Pat Rayman. You’ll need to bring your own watercolor supplies. Online sign-up is available.

ArtNight: Will not be held this week to accommodate the Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Our next project will be Psychedelic Wine Bottle lights on February 9. $15 gets you a wine bottle, a set of battery lights, all materials and will include your first glass of house wine or beer. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. ArtNight is held every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. If you don’t feel like bringing a project or doing the project we provide, you can just sit and chat. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends. A cash bar is available for those interested.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. The program fee, which is charged monthly, is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. in the old Armory building. The phone number is 419.238.6837, email is info@wassenbergartcenter.org and the website is wassenbergartcenter.org.