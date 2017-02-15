By Hope Wallace

The Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit opened this past Saturday with a free, public afternoon party. This prestigious exhibit features approximately forty lush, professional paintings visiting us through March 5, 2017. Most of the works are for sale and provide the opportunity to add quality work to your collection, or as a perfect gift. Jimmy Solo of Edgerton, performed vocals and acoustic guitar and was later joined by another musician, John Reichle of Montpelier in a surprise visit. Exhibit brought to you by First Federal Saving and Loan, Van Wert.

Get your tickets now! Our Punk Rock party opens this Saturday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30) This event will feature the glam/punk rock band, Vanity Crash from Cleveland. Vanity Crash is a popular group in the Cleveland/Akron region and is usually booked solid. They will also be bringing a little unique fun; Bowieoke, (karaoke) along with a talented veejay who will play vintage videos on a large screen. Ticket prices are available at: $25 Individual-WAC member price, $30 Individual-regular price, $40 Couple-WAC member price, $45 Couple-regular price. Ticket price includes everything except cash bar. We encourage you to research the glam, punk-rock era and dress accordingly.

Art Classes:

Watercolor techniques is an ongoing class with a monthly fee of $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

2/16: Catnip Toys: There is nothing like a new, hopped up -hipped up cat toy for your favorite feline. Infused with organic catnip and in the colors and embellished however you like. (dog toys are perfectly fine too) $8 gets you the makings for a toy and one glass of house wine. Additional glasses at regular prices.

2/23: Ceramic Garden Stakes: Have you ever noticed that all the pre-made garden stakes out in the market never have the exact things you plant? Well here’s the chance to make your own. $6 will get you 3 stakes ($1 per stake after that) and a glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices. Pictures soon.

3/2: Vine & Palette: It still may be a bit early but we can think spring and put it on the canvas. Think warmer sun on your face and spring flowers. Wassenberg wine and paint sessions are based off of original art from WAC artists. Unlike other programs we encourage you to step out of the box to make your painting unique. We still make it easy but encourage your naturally occurring creative impulses to make your work unique. $15 for a canvas and all materials plus a glass of our house wine. Additional glass at regular WAC prices. You will go home with a true original.

3/9: Talisman Dream Catcher: Art is about self expression. This won’t be a generic dream catcher. Dream catchers were first made by Native Americans to catch good dreams in the wind. Here’s chance to make a dream catcher truly your own. Bring in mementos, broken jewelry, buttons, feathers, scraps of cloth, small photos… little things sitting around in trays. (If you are really neat and tidy, we will have items on hand as well) $10 will get you the remaining materials you need to make a personal dream catcher and a glass of house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Studies show that children who receive more instruction in the arts enjoy higher GPAs, higher SAT scores and a dramatically lower drop out rate. A good arts education can improve critical thinking and math skills. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.