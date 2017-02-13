Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 56.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 57.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 13 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.55 per gallon in 2016, $2.32 per gallon in 2015, $3.37 per gallon in 2014, $3.71 per gallon in 2013, and $3.32 per gallon in 2012.

“The era of falling gasoline prices will likely be coming to an end soon at a gas station near you,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Not to say declines are completely done, but over the next few weeks we’ll likely see more times when stations are raising their prices then dropping them, thanks to gasoline demand that will soon begin recovering and crude oil imports that will soon reflect OPEC’s lower output.

“The national average typically rises 35-65 cents from its low price, usually in February, through Memorial Day, and there’s no reason to believe the same won’t happen this year, so buckle up,” DeHaan added.