Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.06 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 34.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 20 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.71 per gallon in 2016, $2.21 per gallon in 2015, $3.40 per gallon in 2014, $3.78 per gallon in 2013, and $3.46 per gallon in 2012.

“Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead,” said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. “The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends.”