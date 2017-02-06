Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.05 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 53.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 6 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.52 per gallon in 2016, $2.29 per gallon in 2015, $3.25 per gallon in 2014, $3.62 per gallon in 2013, and $3.44 per gallon in 2012.

“Gasoline prices nationally have continued their typical seasonal trajectory lower,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Gasoline inventories have continued to show impressive gains lately, limiting the effects of rising oil prices on gasoline prices for the time being.

“While the majority of states (37) saw average gasoline prices decline, thirteen saw prices advancing, especially in the Great Lakes — thanks to the region’s price cycling mechanisms,” DeHaan added. “Gasoline prices should continue to remain relatively low during the next week, but Wednesday’s weekly report from the Energy Information Administration will be a major key to understand