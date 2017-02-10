Staff and board members of Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio cut the ribbon Thursday (above) on their new dental service facility in the former Derry Drug building on Westwood Drive, while Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce staff and board members looked on. The office, which includes state-of-the-art examination rooms and equipment (below), is now providing general dental services, including extractions, crowns, fillings, some root canal work, x-rays, and general dental cleaning. Hours initially are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Family Health Care’s medical services will also be moving to the building, hopefully by mid-March, while administrative offices will follow later in the year. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent