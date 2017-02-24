Mildred G. Elwer, 91, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born August 11, 1925, in Ottoville, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Klausing) Looser, who both preceded her in death. On July 4, 1949, she married Lewis Elwer, who died January 20, 1992.

Survivors include a daughter, Lou Ann (Jim) Wiltsie of Delphos; one son, Robert (Deb) Elwer of Delphos; a brother, Laverne (Evy) Looser of Ottoville; eight grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Brinkman, Laina Wiltsie, James Wiltsie, Michael Wiltsie, Scott (Chrissy) Elwer, Todd (Jamie) Elwer, Aaron (Chris) Elwer, and Lynette (Cory) Haehn; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Bernard Looser, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, February 27, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, February 26, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s schools, FFA Department, or Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

