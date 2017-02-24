Michael Leroy Williams, 61, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born February 27, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Paul and Margret (Bice) Williams Sr. He married the former Brenda Jean Rison, who survives.

Other survivors include his children, Nicky (Bob Gonzalez) Senters, Kerri (Jason) Krugh, Gordon (Kim) Youtsey, all of Van Wert, and Travis (Brandy) Youtsey of Scott; seven grandchildren, Skyler Senters, Logan Senters, Gage Thomas, Lilly Serna, Isabella Krugh, Harley Youtsey, and Kiera Youtsey; two brothers, Paul Williams and Ben Williams, both of Van Wert; three sisters, Zelma Williams, Mary Strawser, and Marie Fleenor, all of Van Wert; and Mike’s best friends, Jim Worthington, Jerry Worthington, Ray Roth, and Shirley Carrol.

He retired from Greif Brothers (Sonoco) in Van Wert

There will be no funeral services or visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

