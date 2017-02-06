Print for later

TIFFIN — On Saturday the Van Wert YMCA Marlins traveled to Tiffin to participate in the Tiffin Invitational. The Marlins had a very successful meet with many top 10 finishes.

Top 10 finishes include:

Ian Rex, 13 and over — 200 freestyle, seventh; 500 freestyle, fourth; 100 backstroke, eighth.

Rory Youngpeter, 9-10 — 100 Individual medley, ninth; 50 backstroke, 10th; 50 breaststrokes, seventh.

Haley Chiles, 9-10 — 100 freestyle, seventh.

Jayden Welker, 11-12 — 200 freestyle, first; 100 individual medley, third; 50 freestyle, third; 50 butterfly, second.

Luke Miller, 11-12 — 50 butterfly, seventh; 50 backstroke, seventh.

Elizabeth Gerow, 13 and over — 100 individual medley, 10th.

Jordan Updegrove, 13 and over — 100 individual medley, seventh; 100 breaststroke, sixth.

Daniel Miller, 13 and over — 100 individual medley, sixth; 100 freestyle, 10th.

13 and over boys — 200 medley relay (Daniel Miller, Jordan Updegrove, Ian Rex, and Jayden Welker), fourth.

13 and over boys — 200 freestyle relay (Miller, Updegrove, Rex and Welker), fourth.