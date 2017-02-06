Marlin swimmers compete at Tiffin meet
TIFFIN — On Saturday the Van Wert YMCA Marlins traveled to Tiffin to participate in the Tiffin Invitational. The Marlins had a very successful meet with many top 10 finishes.
Top 10 finishes include:
Ian Rex, 13 and over — 200 freestyle, seventh; 500 freestyle, fourth; 100 backstroke, eighth.
Rory Youngpeter, 9-10 — 100 Individual medley, ninth; 50 backstroke, 10th; 50 breaststrokes, seventh.
Haley Chiles, 9-10 — 100 freestyle, seventh.
Jayden Welker, 11-12 — 200 freestyle, first; 100 individual medley, third; 50 freestyle, third; 50 butterfly, second.
Luke Miller, 11-12 — 50 butterfly, seventh; 50 backstroke, seventh.
Elizabeth Gerow, 13 and over — 100 individual medley, 10th.
Jordan Updegrove, 13 and over — 100 individual medley, seventh; 100 breaststroke, sixth.
Daniel Miller, 13 and over — 100 individual medley, sixth; 100 freestyle, 10th.
13 and over boys — 200 medley relay (Daniel Miller, Jordan Updegrove, Ian Rex, and Jayden Welker), fourth.
13 and over boys — 200 freestyle relay (Miller, Updegrove, Rex and Welker), fourth.
