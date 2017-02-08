M. Jane Krieger

M. Jane (Taylor) Krieger, 88, of Ohio City went to Heaven at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a long illness.

She was born November 12, 1928, in Ohio City, to Gilbert and Wave (Medaugh) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. On June 11, 1957, she married Paul Edward Krieger, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Leilani (Stephen) Dailey of Van Wert; one son, John Paul (Vikki) Krieger of Spotsylvania, Virginia; four grandchildren, Paula (Craig) Johnson; Brooks (Hannah) Tiffany; Jeananne (Austin) Knies; Mikal Allen (Colleen), and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Elizabeth Johnson; a sister, Alta Parton of South Carolina; and one brother, Wavel (Sandy)Taylor of Delphos.

A son, Dale Krieger; four brothers, Doyt Taylor, Dale Taylor, Harlan Taylor, and Johnnie Taylor; and three sisters, Virginia Gamble, Opal Kohn, and Ruby Kohn, also preceded her in death.

Jane was a cook at Ohio City-Liberty school for 10 years, was co-owner of the Ohio City Locker with her husband Paul, for over 20 years, and worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Federal Mogul of Van Wert, Clark Shoes Store in Van Wert, and Derry Drugs in Van Wert. She was also a waitress and governess for a Mr. and Mrs. Smith in California.

She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1947, and attended Marsh Foundation. She was a member of Ohio City Methodist Church, was a Cub Scout den mother, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Van Wert Chapter 48.

She volunteered not only her time, but also baked pies for family, friends, and community events in Ohio City. She loved reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and canning, not only for herself, but for family members as well.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Whether she was watching them in sporting events, teaching them how to cook and bake, laughing at them playing video games, or just telling stories about the good old days, her family meant the world to her and she to them.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, corner of Sycamore and Washington streets in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 48, or the Ohio City EMS squad.