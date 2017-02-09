Luther J. Friesner, 94, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:15 a.m., Thursday at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born on July 10, 1922, in Middle Point, the son of Luther and Fayne (Armstrong) Friesner, who both preceded him in death. On March 24, 1946, he married the former Myra L. Hunsaker, who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Stephen J. (Maria) Friesner and Jan W. (Kris) Friesner, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a great-grandson; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Doris and Evelyn Friesner, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, February 13, at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

