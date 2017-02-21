Submitted information

GAHANNA — Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, notes that Kaci Gregory, Kali Gregory, and Griffin McCracken represented Van Wert Lodge at the State Hoop Shoot contest held in Gahanna on Saturday, February 18.

McCracken, a student at Van Wert Elementary, placed Fifth in the boys 8-9 age bracket while Kaci Gregory, a student at Crestview Elementary, placed third in the girls 8-9 age bracket, and Kali Gregory, also a student at Crestview Elementary, placed second in the 10-11 girls age bracket.

All three had won their age group at the local competition held in Van Wert and also represented Van Wert Lodge at the Northwest District “Hoop Shoot” held at the University of Findlay in January, where they again won their age group. All three then advanced to the state contest, where they and their families were the guests of the Ohio Elks Association for the weekend.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest coed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than 3 million boys and girls, ages 8 to 13, from all 50 states, compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year.