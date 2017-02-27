DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Local musicians had the chance to show off their virtuosity on Sunday as part of the 14th annual Van Wert County Young Artists Recital. The event, held in the sanctuary of Van Wert’s First United Methodist Church, is sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The individual and ensemble performers were all students at either Van Wert, Crestview, or Lincolnview high schools, and all also participated in Ohio Music Educators Association solo and ensemble contests.

Those performing included the Van Wert Trombone Quartet (reduced to a trio for the recital, and consisting originally of Lexie Walker, Mason Rogers, Isaac Hawn, and Natalie Schreiber), Van Wert Saxophone Trio (Cassie Welker, Kassey Miller, and Aimee Nicolai), Hannah Bouillon of Crestview on clarinet, vocalist Lainie Jones of Lincolnview, vocalist Korey Oechsle of Van Wert, Ryan Rager of Lincolnview on piano, Erin Richardson of Van Wert on tuba, vocalist Griffen Waltmire of Crestview, Bethany Martinez of Lincolnview on flute, Emily Fegley of Crestview on clarinet, vocalist Anna Reichert of Van Wert, the Lincolnview Select Vocal Ensemble (Angel Proctor, Alana Williams, Katlyn Wendel, Lainie Jones, and Claira Rhoades), the Van Wert Horn Trio (Valerie Barnhart, Stephanie Geething, and Aeris Blakely), Steele Stabler of Van Wert on clarinet, vocalist Miah Renee Katalenas of Lincolnview, Katlyn Wendel of Lincolnview on piano, and the Lincolnview Men’s Vocal Ensemble (Caleb Ericson, Brad Korte, Gavin Carter, Devon Bill, Jared Rusk, Joe Sadowski, and Jerron Taylor).

Accompanists for the recital included Marilyn Alessandrini, Annette Hoverman, Dee Fisher, Harriet Schaadt, and David VanTilburg, while participating teachers included Danille Hancock and Jason Lozer of Crestview, Anna Baker and Stacie Korte of Lincolnview, Tina Decker, Julie Reichert, and Bob Sloan of Van Wert, and private teachers, Dee Fisher, Annette Hoverman, and David VanTilburg.

Larry Taylor also provided backstage assistance, while Paul Hoverman, fine arts coordinator for the foundation, welcomed those who attended.

The music consisted of classical music pieces and American spirituals.