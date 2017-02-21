Submitted information

Looking for a good way to pick up spring gifts and Easter basket stuffers for all the loved ones in a person’s life? How about doing that and supporting Van Wert County counselors going to 4-H camp?

Join 4-H members on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., for their second annual Craft & Vendor show at the Junior Fair Building on the fairgrounds!

Food will be available for purchase to support the Junior Fair Board and its renovation projects, as well as a rumored visit from the Easter bunny!

For vendors or crafters looking to exhibit at a show, the application deadline is this Friday, February 24, at 4:30 p.m. Applications can be found online at http://go.osu.edu/4hshow or by stopping by the OSU Extension office at 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.