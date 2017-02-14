Lisa D. Hardman, 55, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:44 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born December 1, 1961, in Van Wert, the daughter of Forrest Andrew and Wilma (Weaver) Thomas, who both preceded her in death She married James Robert “Jesse” Hardman, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Beranda Robison and Crystal Robison, both of Van Wert, and James Harman of Salisbury, Maryland; three brothers, Roger (Beth Ann) Thomas, Keith (Jill) Thomas, and Gary (Heather) Thomas, all of Van Wert; a sister, Cheryl (Dave) Taylor of Van Wert; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for funeral expenses.

