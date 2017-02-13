SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

HAVILAND — A 24-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter helped the Wayne Trace Raiders defeat the Crestview Knights 69-44 Saturday night at “The Palace.”

After hitting four three-point baskets in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beater by Drew Kline, the Knights led 12-11 entering the second period.

The two teams traded baskets early in the second, then the Raiders scored nine unanswered points to grab a 22-14 lead. The Knights countered with a basket and two free throws to close the gap to 22-18, but Wayne Trace scored the final 13 points of the quarter to lead 35-18 at halftime.

At the break, Ethan Linder had 17 points and six rebounds for the state-ranked Raiders (18-2). The area’s all-time leading scorer finished the game with 37 points and nine rebounds.

He scored eight of Wayne Trace’s 16 third quarter points, then 12 more in the final stanza.

“Ethan really gets us in a position to win, but he has shooters everywhere and that makes his job easier,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “We shot it well tonight. We shot it well from the free throw line and the perimeter.”

Jake Kuhn scored 15 for the Raiders, while Eli Sinn and Brady Stabler chipped in with five apiece.

The Knights trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter, and could get no closer than 15 in the fourth quarter.

Spencer Rolsten led the Knights with 11 points, while Javin Etzler finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Despite the outcome and Friday’s 43-41 loss to Spencerville, Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said it wasn’t a tough weekend.

“It was a learning experience,” Best said. “We’re growing, we’ll be fine.”

“They’re a good team, and we couldn’t counter their runs,” the coach added. “Ethan is a difference maker, and nobody has anybody like him.”

The loss dropped Crestview to 12-6. The Knights will return to Northwest Conference competition Friday at Ada, then will host New Knoxville the following night. Saturday’s game will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live at www.wksd997.com and The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Box score:

Wayne Trace 11 24 16 18–69

Crestview 12 6 12 14–44

Wayne Trace: Brady Stabler 5, Jon Sinn 5, Ethan Linder 37, Jake Kuhn 15, Josh Kuhn 2, Blaine Jerome 1, Josiah Linder 3.

Crestview: Drew Kline 6, Derek Stout 3, Javin Etzler 10, Trevor Gibson 4, Spencer Rolsten 11, Brett Schumm 5, Grant Schlagbaum 5.

JV: Wayne Trace won 45-29.