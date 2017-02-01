topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Homecoming court. (Photo submitted.)

Homecoming court. (Photo submitted.)

Lincolnview will hold its forty-eighth annual Homecoming Ceremony this Saturday, February 4 between the JV and Varsity basketball games versus Delphos St. John’s. We invite everyone to attend. The homecoming court this year includes: Freshmen – Victoria Snyder, daughter of Jeff and Stacey Snyder and Joe Sadowski, son of Gary and Charla Sadowski; Sophomores – Kylie Hohman, daughter of Dan and Kim Hohman and Braxton Fox, son of Todd and Laura Fox; and Juniors – Miah Katalenas, daughter of Don and Mary Katalenas and Caden Ringwald, son of Craig and Kristy Ringwald. Our seniors are Breann Dougal, daughter of Kirk and Anessia Dougal and Brayden Farmer, son of Scott and Samantha Farmer; Kelsey Brenneman, daughter of Ted and Laurie Brenneman and Jacob Bradford, son of David and Jamie Bradford; and Skylar Friemoth, daughter of Tim and Melissa Friemoth and Austin Elick, son of Neil Elick and Kimberly Braun.

Fourth grade winners of the Delphos Herald “Design an Ad” contest are 1st grade-Elizabeth Johnson, 2nd grade-Ashlyn Price and 3rd grade-Brianna Wallace. (Photo submitted.)

Fourth grade winners of the Delphos Herald “Design an Ad” contest are 1st grade-Elizabeth Johnson, 2nd grade-Ashlyn Price and 3rd grade-Brianna Wallace. (Photo submitted.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lincolnview kindergarten and first grade students enjoyed their bowling field trip last week to Olympic lanes in Van Wert. For two weeks members from the In School Bowling Program come into physical education to teach the students about bowling. How to pick the ball up, technique, footwork, etiquette. Pictured is Keaton Salyers, Tucker Garver, Emryn Hatfield, Marshal Hammons, Adam Miller and Carter Dunlap. (Photo submitted.)

Lincolnview kindergarten and first grade students enjoyed their bowling field trip last week to Olympic lanes in Van Wert. For two weeks members from the In School Bowling Program come into physical education to teach the students about bowling. How to pick the ball up, technique, footwork, etiquette. Pictured is Keaton Salyers, Tucker Garver, Emryn Hatfield, Marshal Hammons, Adam Miller and Carter Dunlap. (Photo submitted.)

POSTED: 02/01/17 at 2:21 pm. FILED UNDER: Lancer Lines