Lincolnview will hold its forty-eighth annual Homecoming Ceremony this Saturday, February 4 between the JV and Varsity basketball games versus Delphos St. John’s. We invite everyone to attend. The homecoming court this year includes: Freshmen – Victoria Snyder, daughter of Jeff and Stacey Snyder and Joe Sadowski, son of Gary and Charla Sadowski; Sophomores – Kylie Hohman, daughter of Dan and Kim Hohman and Braxton Fox, son of Todd and Laura Fox; and Juniors – Miah Katalenas, daughter of Don and Mary Katalenas and Caden Ringwald, son of Craig and Kristy Ringwald. Our seniors are Breann Dougal, daughter of Kirk and Anessia Dougal and Brayden Farmer, son of Scott and Samantha Farmer; Kelsey Brenneman, daughter of Ted and Laurie Brenneman and Jacob Bradford, son of David and Jamie Bradford; and Skylar Friemoth, daughter of Tim and Melissa Friemoth and Austin Elick, son of Neil Elick and Kimberly Braun.