SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

Lincolnview’s proposed 33,000-square-foot multipurpose community center is a step closer to reality.

Lincolnview Local Board of Education members approved a resolution Wednesday night to proceed with the project, as well as a bus maintenance/storage area addition.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder said both projects will cost an estimated $5.4 million. The money will come from existing school funds.

The school board also approved a resolution to begin the search for an architect for both projects, and the board agreed to hire Cincinnati-based Dinsmore & Shohl LLP to provide construction consulting services.

Once an architect is hired and plans are finalized, construction is expected to take approximately 12 months.

In other business, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said he has reviewed Ohio Governor John Kasich’s proposed school funding budget, and he explained that, at least for now, he expects the district to be flat-funded.

“Our biggest concern with that is we haven’t had any growth in revenue from the state for over 10 years,” Bowersock said.

The treasurer also noted the mild winter has led to lower costs, while the school system has also received a bi-annual casino payment of $21,000.

The board heard a brief report from United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith on the results of last month’s “Rivals United” fundraising event between Lincolnview and Crestview.

Smith said Lincolnview won the weeklong event and the traveling trophy by raising $7,962.40, while Crestview raised $6,177.60.

“Because of this event, we were able to fund American Red Cross’s smoke alarm system that’s for Van Wert County, the Convoy Food Pantry, the Wren Ballpark Association, the Convoy Sports Association, the Middle Point Ballpark, and Lincolnview Latchkey,” Smith said. “So with this one event, we were able to fund those agencies, and I think that’s phenomenal.”

During his monthly report, Snyder said the 1996-1997 state champion boys’ basketball team will be honored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association during next month’s state tournament.

“It’ll be Thursday night, March 23, during the Division IV semifinal game,” Snyder said. “At halftime is when they’re going to recognize the managers, the coaches, and the players.”

In other business Wednesday night, the board designated the week of February 21 as FFA Week, renewed 2017 membership in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, approved a contract with Sylvan Learning Center for ACT prep instruction services, approved an agreement with Tri-County Student Driving School to provide drivers education at Lincolnview High School, approved the district’s open enrollment policy for the 2017-2018 school year, accepted donations of $14,396 from the Mary Marxen Scholarship Fund, and $8,910 from the Norman Marxen Scholarship Fund, and hired Curtis Miller as varsity girls’ track coach.

The board also accepted the resignation of head softball coach Nikki Staten, who stepped down for personal reasons, and will be replaced by former assistant coach Kylie Owens.

The 2017-2018 school calendar was briefly discussed, and will be approved next month.

Eric Germann, Lincolnview board representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education, said the Vantage board is expected to hire a new superintendent in March. Germann said that, out of 16 candidates, six were interviewed and three interviewed a second time.