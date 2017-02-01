Submitted information

Beginning Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, will conduct 10-week Sunday night sessions for adult men: the Stepping Up to Manhood DVD Video series by Dennis Rainey.

These Sunday night sessions are free to all adult men in the area, and workbooks may be ordered by those wanting one.

Liberty Baptist Senior Pastor Jim C. Burns will facilitate the weekly sessions and lead discussions after the group views Rainey’s video presentation. Light refreshments will be served and men from all backgrounds and faiths are invited to come. The sessions are on Sunday nights only in the church’s Blue Room Fellowship Hall.

For more information about Stepping Up to Manhood go to: http://www.familylife.com/steppingup. For questions on Liberty Baptist, contact Pastor Burns at 419.203.4759 or visit the church website at lbcvw.org.