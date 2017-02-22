A Christian film, “The Investigator,” will be shown at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., on Sunday, March 5, at 6 p.m.

The Investigator tells the story of a coach, teacher, and mentor. In his search to help others he learns something about himself. When a drug bust goes tragically wrong, Police Sergeant James Buanacore is forced to quit the job he loves. With his faith falling in doubt, he is encouraged to take on a job at a local Christian high school as a criminal justice teacher to troubled students and as coach to the struggling baseball team. Just when James is thinking of giving up, a student challenges him to begin the investigation that will change all their lives forever – an investigation into the existence of Jesus Christ.

The Investigator will begin in the church’s main auditorium at 6 p.m. An Intermission will start at 7 p.m. for all who attend to enjoy a free Mexican Nacho Bar meal. The Investigator showing will proceed after the meal. According to the church’s Pastor Jim Burns, everyone is welcome and there is no charge for this event. For more information see the church’s Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/libertybaptistvanwertoh