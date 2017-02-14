Van Wert Police

February 12, 2:52 a.m. — Jalisa D. Davenport, 25, of Lima, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), obstructing official business, have a valid warrant issued by the Lima Police Department, and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson Street.

February 12, 2:56 a.m. — Scott A. Norton, 31, of 713 W. Main St., was cited for OVI following a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Crawford Street

February 11, 11:45 p.m. — Isac Armstrong, 25, of Paulding, was cited for OVI, an open container violation, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Westwood Drive and Golden Oaks Court.

February 10, 11:37 p.m. — Andrea K. Hein, 35, of Ohio City was charged with OVI as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Shannon Street.

February 9, 4:23 p.m. — John V. Snavely, 51, of 370-C W. Maple Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as a result of an incident in the 200 block of North Harrison Street.

February 6, 4:20 p.m. — Nathan T. Williams, 25, of Celina, was cited for having physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired, and also disorderly conduct, following an incident in the 200 block of North Jefferson Street.

February 5, 4:33 a.m. — Andrew L. Thomas, 35, of Ohio City, reportedly overdosed while in the 800 block of West Main Street.