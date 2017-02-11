Delphos Police

February 9, no time listed — Jordan Jacomet, 19, of Delphos, was cited for driving under a FRA non-compliance license suspension, while two passengers in his vehicle, Troy Dudgeon, 17, and Dylan Angel, 16, were charged with possession of a controlled substance for being in possession of what was thought to be marijuana. The charges came following a traffic stop in Delphos.

February 3, no time listed — Philip Lane, 28, of Delphos, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence.

February 3, no time listed — Marque Davis, 19, of Evanston, Illinois, was charged with possession of a controlled substance following the investigation of a report of a people inside a parked vehicle in the 900 block of East Fifth Street.