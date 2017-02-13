Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, chaired by U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Ohio), announced a hearing for this Tuesday, starting at 10:15 a.m. in room 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The hearing is entitled, “Self-Driving Cars: Road to Deployment.”

A continued rise in traffic fatalities has highlighted the potential of automated vehicle technologies to make America’s roads safer. Next week, members will take another look at self-driving cars, exploring how they can improve traffic and roadway safety, in addition to the other social and economic benefits generated by these vehicles.

Members will also examine how auto manufacturers and other entities are testing automated vehicle technologies, the existence of any barriers to the testing of this technology, as well as projected timelines for and types of commercial deployment.

“Self-driving cars are transforming the auto-industry as we know it,” said Chairman Latta. “Our subcommittee is going to focus all year on consumers and job creation, and self-driving cars are an excellent opportunity to advance both priorities simultaneously.

“In this and other hearings, we will explore the potential of this game-changing technology and ensure the proper framework is in place for a safe and secure deployment of self-driving cars,” he added.