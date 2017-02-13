L. Arlene Marsee, 88, of Convoy, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born December 21, 1928, in Glenmore, the daughter of Andrew Jackson and Laura (Kreischer) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded her in death. She married Sherman William Marsee, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, Gene (Georgia) Marsee and Faye (John) Stroh, both of Walsenburg, Colorado, Kay (Tom) Clutter of Crook, Colorado, and Dennis (Connie) Marsee of Convoy; a daughter-in-law, Myrna Marsee of Van Wert; one brother, Bill (Marcille) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City; two sisters, Anita Copeland and Pearl Whitehead, both of Celina; 20 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Cletus Marsee; four brothers, John, Alan, Roy, and Delloyd Bolenbaugh; two sisters, Margaret Kiracofe ad Ethel Hawk; and a great-grandchild, also preceded her in death.

Arlene was retired from Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert after more than 30 years of service.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Bud Walls officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.