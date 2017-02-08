By Chase Clark

The Van Wert Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized five Crestview students who participated in and won their essay contests. In the middle school, contest winners were Audrey Lichtensteiger and Lauren Walls taking first and second place. In the high school contest, Olivia Skelton was awarded first place, and seniors Tommi Andersen and Brooke Ripley took second and third place.

FCCLA and student council members have started selling roses in the hallways for people to buy and send to their friends. The roses cost one dollar each and come in various colors. The students can also choose to send a little note with the rose when it is delivered. The roses will be sold for the rest of this week and will be delivered on Valentine’s Day during Knight Time.

Senior Braden Van Cleave has signed to play football at Texas Wesleyan University. Van Cleave was a major part of the strong offensive attack of the Crestview football team this year. He was awarded second team receiver in the NWC and honorable mention all-district. Van Cleave said, “I am very excited for the opportunity and excited to start the next part of my life.”