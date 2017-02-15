By Danny Pawlick

Last Saturday, Crestview Knight Vision had its fifth and final competition for this year at DeKalb High School in Indiana. Knight Vision senior, Ethan Waddles, said, “This year has been going pretty well, and it’s been pretty fun.” Waddles also said his favorite part of being in Knight Vision is performing and entertaining for people. At DeKalb, Knight Vision earned a spot to advance to the evening finals and also received the award for best stage crew. Knight Vision has been grand champion at Southern Wells, Carroll, and earned second place in class C at Marion Harding this season.

Students Emily Fegley and Hannah Bouillon, along with teachers Ms. Metzger and Mr. Bowen, have founded a debate club. “We think that it would be fun and debating is a good skill to have in life,” said Fegley and Bouillon. “We hope that eventually it will become so popular that we can go to competitions and have everyone apply their debating skills in a competitive setting and on real world topics.” Debate Club meetings are held in the auditeria during Knight Time every other Tuesday.

Last Saturday, six Crestview band students traveled to St. Mary’s for solo and ensemble. The highest score possible is a I and the lowest is a V. All six of the Crestview students earned I’s and II’s. Senior Ally Fegley said, “I think it’s a good thing for people to do because it betters you in your playing and performance.” Fegely performed her solo on trumpet. This was her second year participating in solo and ensemble, along with Julia Feasby on flute, Hannah Bouillon and Emily Fegley on clarinet, Gabrielle Emerick on trumpet, and Deborah Wilson on baritone.