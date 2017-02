Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for the Crestview boys’ basketball game at home with Spencerville on Friday and at Wayne Trace on Saturday will be on sale Friday in the athletic director’s office from 7:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Prices for Friday night are $5 for adults and $4 for students.

Prices for Saturday night are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

All tickets at the door are $6 both nights.