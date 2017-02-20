SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — A boost from the bench and late free throws were key factors in Crestview’s 60-51 non-conference win over a stubborn New Knoxville Rangers squad Saturday night at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Crestview’s bench outscored New Knoxville’s reserves 23-0, including 11 by Wade Sheets, and the Knights hit 9-of-11 free throws in fourth quarter.

Combined with Friday’s 72-55 road win over Allen East, Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said it was a good weekend for the Knights (14-6).

“We talked about a little character builder after last weekend, and we kind of tested their fortitude and grit and in practice and they responded,” Best said.

The Rangers jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead to start the game, but the Knights counted with back-to-back baskets by Brett Schumm and baskets by Drew Kline and Sheets to lead 8-5. Crestview scored the final bucket of the first quarter, then scored eight straight, including five by Grant Schlagbaum to grab a 26-13 lead in the second quarter.

New Knoxville (5-16) countered with two treys by Ben Lammers and seven points by Nathan Tinnerman, and reduced the deficit to 32-24 by halftime.

The Knights opened the third quarter with quick triple by Sheets and a basket by Derek Stout to extend the lead back to 13, but Nick Topp scored seven of New Knoxville’s 12 points in the period, and at one point the Rangers trimmed Crestview’s lead to 41-36.

It appeared Crestview would pull away in the fourth quarter, but each time the Knights would extend their lead to double digits, the Rangers were able to respond.

“They (New Knoxville) have some kids who play basketball, and I know their record’s not fabulous but look at the schedule they play,” Best said. “Their kids are tough, and I like playing them because they do make you scrap and play hard and defend.”

Javin Etzler scored the first five points of the final period and the Knights led 50-39 with just over five minutes left in the quarter. The Rangers hit back-to-back treys and again trimmed the deficit to six with three minutes remaining.

Less than a minute later, Sheets hit a basket and two free throws to push Crestview’s lead to 56-46, then Stout hit consecutive charity tosses to make it 58-46. Crestview’s final points came on free throws by Kline and Etzler.

Etzler led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points and nine rebounds. Sheets scored 11, Kline and Schlagbaum each scored seven, Stout and Schumm each tallied six, while Spencer Rolsten and Trevor Gibson scored five apiece.

“Balanced scoring is something you have to have,” Best said.

The Knights will finish the regular season at home Friday night against NWC foe Bluffton, then will play Lincolnview or Antwerp in the March 4 Division IV sectional championship game at Van Wert High School.

Box score:

Crestview 17 15 11 17–-60

New Knoxville 11 13 12 15–-51

Crestview: Drew Kline 7, Brett Schumm 6, Derek Stout 6, Javin Etzler 12, Spencer Rolsten 5, Trevor Gibson 5, Grant Schlagbaum 7, Wade Sheets 11.

New Knoxville: Nick Topp 14, Ben Lammers 14, Jonah Lageman 4, Nathan Tinnerman 18, Nick Thobe 1.

JV: Crestview won 59-27.