Brain Breaks are short, energizing bursts of activity that boost blood flow, send oxygen to the brain, and help kids better retain information. Teachers at Lincolnview incorporate movement into their classrooms to help engage students. Activities include anything from stretches, running in place, and “would-you-rather” games to walking around the building and even Zumba!

Research has shown that Brain Breaks increase students’ on-task behavior and the amount of exercise they get each day.