Kenneth N. Stahl

Kenneth N. “Ken” Stahl, 60, of West Melbourne, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, February 10, 2017, in Burgaw, North Carolina, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born February 29, 1956, in Van Wert, the son of Kenneth E. and Joan (Pate) Stahl, who both survive in Van Wert. On January 1, 2000, he married Julie Stahl, who also survives in West Melbourne.

Other survivors include five children, Jaime, Kendra, Jennifer, Heather and Matt; a stepdaughter, Wendy; two brothers, Patrick Stahl of Van Wert and Brian (Sandi) Stahl of Trimble, Tennessee; two sisters, Debbie (Ron) Klewer of Van Wert and Kathy (Mitch) Rutter of Mendon; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Ken worked in hospital security. He was a veteran of the United States Army and studied business administration at the University of Phoenix. He was a 1974 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, February 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Christian officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for medical expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.