Karen Marie (Minnig) Payne of Van Wert passed away at 8:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at her residence.

She was born December 17, 1961, in Delphos the daughter of Camillus and Alma (Burgei) Minnig, who both preceded her in death. On May 28, 2016, she married Michael Payne, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include one son, Chris (Amber) Adkins of Van Wert; five stepchildren, Aaron Adkins, Rob (Kasie) Adkins, Nathan (Chastity) Payne, Zachary (Kasha) Payne, and Maria Payne; four brothers Frank (Mary) Minnig and Robert (Jean) Minnig, both of Van Wert, and Jeffrey Minnig and Joseph Minnig, both of Delphos; one sister, Diane Feathers of Monroeville, Indiana; and eight grandchildren, Arianna, Alysia, Alex, Graham, Kaylee, Sophia, Skyler, and Lincoln.

One child, Jesse Adkins; two brothers, John and Joseph Minnig (in infancy); three sisters, her twin, Sharon Minnig, and two sisters, Carolyn and Marilynn Minnig (in infancy); and a sister-in-law, Becky Minnig, also preceded her in death.

Karen currently worked at Eaton Corporation in Van Wert. She was a member of St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; enjoyed traveling, organizing family gatherings, and loved working with flowers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation is from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

