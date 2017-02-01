Van Wert Rotary Club hosts students each month from area schools to join the Rotarians for their monthly meetings at Willow Bend Country Club. Shown are Junior Rotarians for the month of December (front row, from the left) Brooke Thatcher (Lincolnview) and Alaina Alvarez (Van Wert); (back row) Braden Brecht (Crestview), Luke Gerardot (Crestview), Kateri Steinecker (Van Wert), Austin Elick (Lincolnview), and Tyler Nygren (Van Wert). (photo submitted)