Judith Kay Cassady, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 22, 2017, at Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Senior Community Center.

Judith was born May 20, 1941 in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl and Cleora (Bury) McCollum, who both preceded her in death.

She was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Northern University. She continued her education at Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a Master of Science degree in education. Judith completed her education at Southern Illinois University, where she received her Doctorate of Philosophy in education.

Judith married James Richard Cassady on December 1, 1961, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2013.

Throughout her career, Judith served as a professor of education at various universities. These included The University of Southern Mississippi, Bowling Green State University, Ball State University, and Urbana University.

Judith was an active member of the community, where she volunteered at various schools, worked as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and was an avid bridge player. She was a passionate reader and enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren.

Judith is survived by a daughter, Cara Cassady of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; three sons, Richard Cassady of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Steven (Cathy) Cassady of Kohler, Wisconsin, and Daniel Cassady of West Lafayette, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Matt, Sara, Jack, Samantha, Grant, Carson, Kadie, and Madelyn; four sisters, Jill (Carl) Witherow, Laura (Bill) Dun, Mary McCollum, and Lisa McCollum; and one brother, Don (Betsy) McCollum.

A funeral service to celebrate Judith’s life will take place at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, February 25, with the Rev. David Van Dixhorn officiating. An inurnment will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:30 until the time of service at 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

For additional information and online condolences, visit www.wenigfuneralhome.com.