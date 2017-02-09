DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Van Wert Fire Department has a new chief.

Captain Jon Jones, a 28-year veteran of the department, was sworn in Wednesday by Mayor Jerry Mazur to replace Fire Chief Jim Steele, who is retiring after 38 years in the department, 19 of those as chief.

Lieutenant David Cummings will replace Jones as captain, while Brian Ankney was promoted to lieutenant to replace Cummings.

All three officers had to go through a two-step competitive examination with the Van Wert Civil Service Commission that includes a written test and a practical skills assessment related to the job they were seeking.

Chief Steele, who officially retires today, praised all three men, as well as all those who become fire officers.

“Being an officer is not easy, it never has been,” the fire chief said. “We earn this position; we don’t give them away. These guys earned it, they’ve earned it many times over, and they get to earn it every day they come to work.”

Chief Steele also talked about the closeness that develops among firefighters.

“The people in this room are your biggest supporters; they’re there all the time,” he noted. “They’re your family, they’re your friends, and they’re your colleagues; and, many times, that’s one and the same. Just like family, just like it should be.”

Jones, a Lincolnview High School graduate who also has an associate’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, New York, joined the department in 1989, and was promoted to lieutenant 10 years later. He has been a shift captain since 2006.

Jones credited his mother, Madge, and now retired Convoy fire chief Don Wilson for his becoming a firefighter.

“When I was 18 and a senior in high school, they talked me into taking a fire class and here I am today,” Jones said, while also thanking his wife, Ellen, and his family for supporting him and dealing with him being away significant amounts of time on duty. His wife held the bible while he took the oath of office, while his daughter, Riley, pinned his chief’s badge on after he was sworn in.

In addition to Chief Steele, Jones also thanked Mayor Mazur and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming for their support.

“But most of all, I also need to thank the guys on my shifts, because they’re the ones that make you look good and do all the work,” Jones said of his fellow firefighters.

In addition to his nursing degree, Jones has completed Fire Officer 1, 2, and 3 classes through Bowling Green State University and is currently enrolled in the Ohio Fire Executive Class through the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association. He is certified as an Ohio fire inspector and has also completed the Blue Card Hazard Zone Management Course.

Cummings, a Van Wert High School graduate, also has an associate’s degree in fire science from Hocking College. Cummings, a 16-year veteran of the VWFD, is a second-generation firefighter. His father, Dennis, was also a Van Wert firefighter who later became a fire inspector with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a position from which he retired.

Cummings, who was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, said he hadn’t planned to become a fire officer, but kind of had it thrust upon him.

“Sixteen years and two days ago, I’d never thought I’d stand here,” Cumming said of his becoming a fire captain.

Cummings has completed the Fire Officer 1 class and is certified as a fire instructor and fire inspector through the state. He is currently enrolled in the Fire Office 2 class and has completed the Blue Card Hazard Zone Management Course. Cummings also handled the duties of fire safety education for the department.

Ankney, a Paulding High School graduate, is also a second-generation firefighter whose father was formerly chief of the Paulding Volunteer Fire Department.

Ankney, also a 16-year veteran with the VWFD, came to the department from the Elida Fire Department. He has an associate’s degree in fire science from the University of Cincinnati.

The new fire lieutenant has also completed coursework in company officer development at the Ohio Fire Academy and is certified as a fire instructor and fire inspector. He also has completed the Blue Card Hazard Zone Management Class.

Ankney thanked his fellow firefighters and family, as well as retired firefighters, for attending the promotion ceremony.

“Everybody here knows what we go through,” he said, adding: “It is really a special day … that hasn’t happened ever.”